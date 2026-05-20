Fortnite is back on iPhone, iPad after years-long fight between Apple and Epic Games

Fortnite is finally back on the App Store for Apple devices globally after staying away from iPhones and iPads for years due to the legal fight between Apple and Epic Games. The popular battle royale game was removed from the App Store back in 2020 after Epic introduced its own payment system inside the game, bypassing Apple’s commission structure. Also Read: After Samsung, Apple Watch Ultra 4 may Finally bring blood pressure monitoring

That decision eventually turned into a long legal fight between Apple and Epic over App Store policies, developer commissions, and payment systems. Also Read: Will Apple bring Titanium back to iPhone 18 Pro models?

Now, after years of court battles and regulatory pressure in multiple regions, Fortnite has officially returned to iOS devices in many markets worldwide. Also Read: iOS 27 may add Grammarly-like AI Grammar checker

Why Fortnite was removed in the first place

The issue started when Epic Games added an alternative payment method inside Fortnite. Apple claimed this violated App Store policies because purchases were being processed outside Apple’s system.

Soon after that, Fortnite was removed from the App Store. What followed was a long-running legal fight that went beyond just one game.

Epic repeatedly accused Apple of maintaining unfair App Store practices and restricting competition through its payment policies. Apple, on the other hand, defended its system and argued that the rules applied equally to all developers.

Regulatory pressure played a role

Epic Games says Fortnite’s return to iOS globally also comes at a time when regulators in regions like the European Union, Japan, and the UK are paying closer attention to App Store policies.

According to Epic, governments and regulators are now looking more closely at how Apple charges commissions and controls payment systems on iPhones.

The company has also continued criticising Apple’s policies around third-party app stores and alternative payment systems, saying developers should get more flexibility.

However, Fortnite is still unavailable on the Australian App Store due to ongoing legal proceedings there.

Which Apple devices support Fortnite now

Epic says Fortnite on iOS currently supports devices starting from the iPhone 11 series and newer models. It is also available on newer iPhone SE models.

On the iPad side, supported devices include newer iPad Pro models, iPad Air 4th generation and later, along with the iPad mini 6 and newer versions.

The game had also returned to the Google Play earlier this year, removing the need for Android users to sideload the game separately through the Epic launcher.

More than just a game comeback

Fortnite returning to iPhones is also being seen as a major moment in the wider conversation around app stores and developer control.

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The legal fight between Apple and Epic has become one of the biggest tech industry battles in recent years, especially around commissions and how much control platform owners should have over apps running on their devices.