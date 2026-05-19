iOS 27 may add Grammarly-like AI Grammar checker

Ahead of WWDC 2026, which is scheduled for June 6-June 12, a bunch of leaks and rumours are shedding light on what we can expect from the upcoming event. After Siri got most of the attention for its chatbot-like revamp rumours, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has now shed light on some other notable AI upgrades expected at WWDC. Also Read: Apple WWDC 2026 begins June 8: Expected to reveal iOS 27 and smarter Siri

The report suggests that Apple is planning to bring new Apple Intelligence features across the operating system. One of the notable additions appears to be an upgraded version of Writing Tools, which is said to offer better rewriting and text-generation capabilities than the current model. But there is more. Also Read: Elon Musk loses OpenAI lawsuit against Sam Altman after jury says he waited too long to sue

According to Gurman, there could be a “Write With Siri” option placed directly above the keyboard, alongside a “Help Me Write” shortcut that may appear when Siri is activated while typing. Broadly, the idea seems to be simply that Apple wants AI writing support to feel more deeply integrated into everyday iPhone and iPad usage instead of behaving like a separate chatbot app. Also Read: Your phone may soon connect directly with satellites in India; But Apple and Google say it’s complicated

Apple’s own Grammarly?

Reports suggest Apple is also working on a dedicated AI-powered grammar checker inside Writing Tools. You can consider it as Apple’s own take on Grammarly, but built directly into iOS 27 and iPadOS 27. The grammar feature is expected to appear through a translucent pop-up menu while typing inside apps like Messages, Mail, Notes, and other text fields.

Instead of simply correcting spelling mistakes like the current system, the AI tool may suggest grammar corrections, sentence rewrites, tone adjustments, and cleaner phrasing suggestions.

Interestingly, you may reportedly see the original sentence side-by-side with Apple’s suggested version. This will help you accept changes individually, approve all suggestions at once or ignore edits completely.

There may also be an option to temporarily pause grammar checking if the suggestions become distracting. Apple wants AI to feel less “robotic”

One thing is clear: instead of forcing Apple users into a separate chatbot-like experience even for writing, the tech giant wants to make it embedded into your day-to-day tasks.

iOS 27: Other AI changes to expect

Apart from Writing Tools and Siri upgrades, reports also hint at:

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AI-generated wallpapers

Better camera-based visual analysis

Smarter app shortcuts

Expanded Apple Intelligence integrations across iPhone and iPad

Most of these announcements are expected during Apple’s WWDC keynote next month. The timing of these AI upgrades is important because Apple has increasingly faced criticism for moving more slowly in the AI race compared to Google, OpenAI, Samsung, and Microsoft. This time, Apple has a chance to prove itself.