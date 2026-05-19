Will Apple bring Titanium back to iPhone 18 Pro models?

Apple did great while bringing Titanium to the iPhone 15 Pro models a few years back. But last year, the iPhone 17 Pro lineup with the Aluminium-based design and the reason behind the change was stated as the heat dissipation. But it was considered a big trade-off, and almost everyone agreed Also Read: iOS 27 may add Grammarly-like AI Grammar checker

However, a latest claim by a tipster, Instant Digital, on Weibo suggests that Apple could bring back the titanium with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models this year. And this is reportedly an improved version than before. Also Read: Apple WWDC 2026 begins June 8: Expected to reveal iOS 27 and smarter Siri

iPhone 18 Pro models with a titanium frame?

As per the latest leak, Apple is already exploring ways to ditch the aluminium in the future, with a new option when they find a balance between weight and heat dissipation. One possibility is liquid metal. However, to achieve the large-scale mass production of a completely new metal is very difficult. Also Read: Elon Musk loses OpenAI lawsuit against Sam Altman after jury says he waited too long to sue

Hence, Titanium comes into the picture. The tipster suggests that Apple hasn’t abandoned titanium and is even researching an improved version to address its poor thermal conductivity while keeping weight minimal. “I’m not entirely sure about the specifics yet, but I believe Apple will return to titanium once the new formula is mature,” the tipster mentioned in the post on Weibo.

Why did Apple move away from titanium?

When Apple introduced titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, the company heavily promoted it as a premium and lightweight material. And honestly, many noticed the difference immediately. The phones felt lighter without losing durability. But titanium comes with engineering challenges too. Compared to aluminium, titanium is harder to machine, more expensive to manufacture, and less efficient at transferring heat.

As smartphones become more powerful, heat management is becoming increasingly important. And aluminium simply handles heat better. That’s likely one of the major reasons Apple reportedly moved back to aluminium for the iPhone 17 Pro series.

So, why would Apple consider Titanium again?

It is all about balance. According to the leak, Apple is researching a titanium alloy that could improve heat dissipation while reducing overall weight. If the company manages to solve enough of those thermal limitations, titanium could once again make sense for future Pro models. There’s also the “premium feel” factor. Titanium became a major part of Apple’s Pro branding, and many users still associate it with high-end iPhones.

Reports also suggest Apple may continue using titanium in ultra-thin or foldable devices because of its strength-to-weight ratio.

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But should we expect this on the iPhone 18 Pro? One thing worth mentioning here is that the tipster hasn’t clearly mentioned the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max. These models are all set to launch in September 2026 as per the usual schedule. The quick change in the material seems highly unlikely at this point.