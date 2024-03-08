Epic Games has announced Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. This new season of Fortnite Chapter 5 is called ‘Myths and Mortals’ and it succeeds the Season 1 of Chapter 5 that was titled ‘Under Ground’. The latest season brings the tale of Greek gods and goddesses to the game. Epic Games, in a blog post, said that the land is low ruled by Olympian gods, Hades and Zeus, with all their powers and weapons. In this season of the game, players will have to ‘use their mythological means against them’ to establish peace.

Notably, new characters and new powers are not the only thing new that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brings to the game. It also brings a new land and a host of new weapons for the players. Here’s everything new that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brings for the players.

What’s new in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

New locations

— This season brings Olympus along with Mount Olympus to the game. It the home of Zeus.

— This update also brings Grim Gate which is located at the river crossing that leads to the Underworld.

— Along with Grim Gate, players will get to experience The Underworld, which the home of Hades.

— Brawler’s Battleground is the arena south of Mount Olympus where the god of war Ares is always ready to fight a battle.

New Weapons

— Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brings Thunderbolt of Zeus to the game, which players can use to rise into the air and hurl lightning bolts at their target. Epic Games says that Thunderbolt of Zeus has three maximum charges with a cooldown between each one and it can be picked by defeating Zeus.

— Gatekeeper Shotgun was made by Hephaestus for Cerberus and it can fire three aggressive rounds quickly. It’s a short-range gun that can be obtained by defeating Cerberus.

— Harbinger SMG is Hades weapon that can be obtained by defeating him. “Highly accurate when first shot, it has dramatically increased recoil and bloom as more bullets are fired,” Epic Game wrote in a post.

— Huntress DMR is the weapon of Artemis, who is the goddess of moonlit hunt. It can be obtained by hunting down Zeus.

— Warforged Assault Rifle is the weapon of Ares and it has high damage, high rate of fire, and strong recoil.

— Wings of Icarus is another one of Zeus’ weapons coming to the game. It can used for flying high and divebombing.

— Epic Games says that Chains of Hades will be available to players later in the season.

— Epic Games is bringing back a lot of weapons from the previous season. The list includes — Hammer Pump Shotgun, Frenzy Auto Shotgun, Nemesis AR, Thunder Burst SMG, Reaper Sniper Rifle and Ranger Pistol.

— This season will also bring Thermal Scope and Speedgrip weapon mods to the game along with Mod Benches from the last season.

What else?

Epic Games says that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will bring Myths & Mortals Battle Pass to the game. With this players will be able to unlock rewards in Fortnite by earning XP across Fortnite Battle Royale, creator-made islands, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival.

The rewards will also bring Olympian Outfits including Cerberus, Aphrodite, Poseidon, Medusa, Zeus, Artemis, and Hades. Lastly, the company said that later in the Season, players will be able to unlock the Avatar Korra.

The Myths & Mortals Battle Pass will be available to progress in until May 24, 2024.