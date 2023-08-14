Flipkart has announced major changes to its loyalty program in India. Earlier, the company offered Flipkart Plus membership plan to its subscribers in the country. Now the company has upgraded its loyalty program to offer Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Plus Premium membership plans in India.

Flipkart says that this updated loyalty program has been designed to benefit customers who regularly shop on its platform and it offers more benefits to customers who shop more.

“At Flipkart, we prioritize delivering value to our customers, and I am delighted to announce the upgraded loyalty program through the new Flipkart membership with Plus and Plus Premium. Built on deep customer insights, this loyalty program enables seamless access to a myriad of benefits and deals for customers who actively engage on our platform,” Flipkart Plus Membership, Arief Mohamad, Vice President, Customer and Loyalty, Flipkart said on the occasion.

“…this upgrade to the Flipkart Plus Membership program will further encourage them to avail additional benefits. This program is a testament to our unwavering commitment to deliver the best value to our customers while continually enhancing their purchase journey on Flipkart,” the Flipkart executive added.

What is Flipkart Plus Premium membership and who is eligible for it?

The Flipkart says that its Plus Premium membership offers a host of additional benefits over the Flipkart Plus membership to Flipkart subscribers. For instance, with the Flipkart Plus Premium membership, customers will get four percent SuperCoins (up to 300 SuperCoins) on their purchases with access to hourly and daily member deals on products from top brands. These SuperCoins can be redeemed across Flipkart’s family of apps, which includes Shopsy, Myntra, Flipkart HealthPlus and Cleartrip among others.

In addition to that, customers will also get early access to sales along with Welcome Benefit of 300 SuperCoins for first-time Plus Premium members.

As far as eligibility is concerned, Flipkart says that customers who perform more than eight transactions in 12 months are eligible to join the Flipkart Plus Premium membership.

What is Flipkart Plus membership and who is eligible for it?

On the other hand, Flipkart Plus members will earn up to two percent SuperCoins per transaction in addition to gettinf early access to sales and Welcome Benefit of 300 SuperCoins for first-time Flipkart Plus members. As far as eligibility is concerned, Flipkart customers with more than two transactions in 12 months are eligible for the Flipkart Plus membership.