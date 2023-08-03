Flipkart announces Flipkart Big Saving Days: Details here

Following Amazon, Flipkart has also announced its ‘Flipkart Big Saving Days’ sale on the occasion of Independence Day. The sale will start on August 4 at 12PM and will end on August 9 at 12PM. Flipkart Plus members will get an early access advantage to the sale.

Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank and will offer a 10 percent instant discount on card transactions to buyers from these banks during the sale.

In addition to this, buyers who have Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards will get 5 percent cashback and Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite cardholders will get 8 percent supercoins during the sale period.

Furthermore, a no-cost EMI option is also available, and buyers can avail cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions.

Buyers can also avail extra benefits and savings with ‘Crazy Deals’ daily at 12AM, 8AM and 4PM during the sale period. Moreover, buyers will also have four hours of the lowest price of selected products between 4PM and 8PM every day during the sale period.

Here are some deals that interested buyers can avail during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale:

Smartphones

Though Flipkart is yet to reveal the specific details of the sale, the company has revealed it will offer ‘Best Deals’ on smartphones. Buyers who are interested in buying a new smartphone can expect discounts on smartphones from brands such as Realme, Poco, Oppo, and Apple.

Electronics

Flipkart has announced it will offer up to 80 percent discount on selected electronics and accessories. So, those who are considering buying electronics or accessories for these devices can expect deals on best-selling laptops, Bluetooth headphones, top printers and monitors, and trending cases and covers.

TVs and appliances

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart is offering up to 75 percent discount on TVs and appliances. If you were considering buying a new AC or refrigerator then you can avail up to 60 percent discount on the latest refrigerators and deals on ACs, kitchen appliances and washing machines.

Meanwhile, Amazon India has also announced its ‘Great Freedom Festival’ sale from August 4, 12AM to August 8, 2023. The online sale will offer interested buyers great deals and discounts on a range of products across categories such as smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, groceries, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.

Amazon Prime members will get exclusive early access to the sale from 12PM on August 3, 2023.