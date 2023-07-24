Flipkart Plus Premium membership: What is it, how to get it

Flipkart has reportedly begun teasing a new tier to its membership and it is called Flipkart Plus Premium. Likely a better version of Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Plus Premium will offer early access to season sales, more discounts, free delivery, among other benefits similar to those provided under the Flipkart Plus membership. But Flipkart will likely offer Plus Premium membership for free, unlike Plus that needs a user to spend 200 Supercoins.

A banner on the Flipkart app, spotted by The Indian Express first, shows the Flipkart Plus Premium membership is coming in two weeks with additional benefits. Members, who will not be required to pay anything for their membership, will get early bird offers, as well as discounts on a range of merchants, such as Swiggy, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Mojo Pizza, and Mobikwik. There may also be coupons available for discounted prices — which will be paid using Supercoins — for subscriptions to OTT platforms, such as ZEE5, Sony LIv, Airtel Xstream Play, among others.

Since Flipkart’s banner says “these benefits get unlocked in the next 2 weeks,” we will have to wait to find out more about the new subscription tier. The date to reveal the benefits coincides with the commencement of Flipkart’s annual Independence Day sale.

The existing Flipkart Plus membership needs customers to spend 200 Supercoins, which they can earn by ordering as much as they can. Every Rs 100 spent on an order makes a customer eligible for 4 Supercoins. For instance, if you buy an item worth Rs 500, you get 20 Supercoins. These Supercoins also let you buy vouchers that you can use to apply discounts on eligible products, as well as buy OTT subscriptions.

As part of the Flipkart Plus membership, customers get free shippping, better Supercoin earnings, access to deals, and priority customer assistance — all of which are not listed as benefits for the upcoming Flipkart Plus Premium membership. It could be possible that Flipkart is renaming its membership as it plans to increase benefits.