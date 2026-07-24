Facebook rolls out Marketplace Seller app, free verification and new video experience

Facebook announces its dedicated app for Sellers and a new user verification feature for free on the Marketplace. Facebook has announced several new changes designed to enhance the user experience and increase engagement with the Facebook platform. The firm is launching a special app called Marketplace Seller to cater more to the needs of frequent sellers, a free verification system to ensure the users are actually human and a new full screen video experience. Also Read: Meta faces major outage as Instagram, Facebook and Messenger stop working for many

The changes are intended to simplify the purchase and sale process and enhance the trust and organization on Facebook’s platforms. Also Read: Doomscrolling on Instagram, Facebook could soon change as EU targets Meta’s addictive app design

Facebook introduces Facebook Seller

Users who regularly post products on Facebook Marketplace will soon have a standalone app to manage their selling activity: Facebook is rolling out a new Seller app. Also Read: No Instagram or TikTok? UAE becomes first Arab nation to restrict social media for children under 15

The app will enable sellers to:

Manage Marketplace listings

Chat with buyers

Select the items to monitor and see their performance

Marketplace remains one of Facebook’s largest services, with over 430 million monthly listings, and over 1.1 billion users active.

A free verification system

Facebook’s another new verification feature is named Facebook Verified and is not a paid subscription to Facebook Verified.

The users will be able to prove their identity with a selfie. Upon verification, they will be able to see a checkmark inside a white circle on their profile across:

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Dating

Facebook Groups

The feature is designed to enhance trust and distinguishing genuine accounts, the company says.

Full-screen video experience

Facebook is experimenting with an optional immersive video interface that can be accessed directly at launch. The new full-screen experience will be launched in early-access markets such as video-heavy markets abroad first, ahead of the United States next year.

Those who don’t like the new interface can turn it off for now and return to the old feed-based one. Sellers and communities have a number of AI features planned.There are several AI features planned for both sellers and communities.

Facebook AI-powered features for Seller app

Facebook also announced that it’s going to launch AI-powered features for the new Seller app and Groups.

The AI tools are supposed to support the user in the following ways:

Automatically generate product descriptions.

What was once the laborious process of searching through Groups will now be faster.

Find answers quickly to questions.

These features are designed to make everyday tasks easier and enhance the overall experience for users, the company says.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Facebook is rolling out a dedicated Marketplace app and free verification, as well as features powered by artificial intelligence, to persist in creating niche experiences for various kinds of people and bolster interactions throughout the platform.