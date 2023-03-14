comscore Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts
News

Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

News

The job cuts are part of a wider restructuring at Meta (formerly Facebook) that will see the company flatten its organizational structure.

Meta-AI

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has laid off 10,000 more employees.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would cut 10,000 jobs, just four months after it let go 11,000 employees, the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs. Also Read - Facebook parent to begin laying off another 11K employees in multiple waves next week

“We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to staff. Also Read - Meta is reportedly working on a Twitter-like social media app

The layoffs are part of a wider restructuring at Meta that will see the company flatten its organizational structure, cancel lower-priority projects and reduce its hiring rates as part of the move. The news sent Meta’s shares up 2% in premarket trading. Also Read - Meta is bringing Messenger back to Facebook app: Here’s how your experience will change

The move underscores Zuckerberg’s push to turn 2023 into the “Year of Efficiency” with promised cost cuts of $5 billion in expenses to between $89 billion and $95 billion.

A deteriorating economy has brought about a series of mass job cuts across corporate America: from Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to Big Tech firms including Amazon.com and Microsoft.

The tech industry has laid off more than 280,000 workers since the start of 2022, with about 40 percent of them coming this year, according to layoffs tracking site layoffs.fyi.

Meta, which is pouring billions of dollars to build the futuristic metaverse, has struggled with a post-pandemic slump in advertising spending from companies facing high inflation and rising interest rates.

Meta’s move in November to slash headcount by 13 percent marked the first mass layoffs in its 18-year history. Its headcount stood at 86,482 at 2022-end, up 20% from a year ago.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: March 14, 2023 7:24 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

Xiaomi 12 Pro gets Android 13-based MIUI 14 update

Top smartphones that you can consider buying in India for under Rs 10,000

Infinix Note 12i, Nokia C12, Realme C33 5G and more: Smartphones under Rs 10,000

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a now support 5G in India

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year

Tech Updates/ launch

Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year
OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model

Tech Updates/ launch

OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model
OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE
Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode

Tech Updates/ launch

Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode