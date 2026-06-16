Facebook AI Mode launched: Meta's new search tool uses public posts to answer questions

Meta has introduced a new AI-powered search experience on Facebook that aims to make finding information on the platform faster and more conversational. Called AI Mode, the feature uses Meta AI to generate answers based on publicly shared content across Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Groups, Reels and Marketplace listings instead of showing users a traditional list of search results. Also Read: UK may block Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for children under 16 SOON; Here's why

The company says the new search experience is designed to help users discover answers from real people and communities already active on its platforms. The rollout begins in the United States and is part of Meta’s broader push to integrate artificial intelligence more deeply into its social media ecosystem. Also Read: Meta outage hits Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp globally: Users report login and feed issues

Facebook search gets an AI upgrade

With AI Mode, Facebook users will see a new search option alongside existing categories such as People and Marketplace. Rather than directing users to individual posts or pages, the tool generates conversational responses by analyzing relevant public content shared across Meta’s apps. Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 fever reaches WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook with new features

According to Meta, AI Mode is powered by its Muse Spark technology and is designed to surface insights, recommendations and experiences from real users. For example, someone looking for travel suggestions, shopping advice or local recommendations could receive a summarized answer generated from public Group discussions, Marketplace listings and Reels.

The company says users can also ask follow-up questions, making the search experience feel more like interacting with a chatbot than using a conventional search engine.

Public posts help power AI-generated answers

One of the most notable aspects of Facebook AI Mode is its reliance on public content. Meta says the feature uses information that people have shared publicly across its platforms to generate responses.

This approach is similar to how Google’s AI Overviews and AI Mode often pull insights from public discussions on platforms such as Reddit. Meta believes that leveraging conversations already happening within its ecosystem can provide more relevant and experience-driven answers than standard web links.

However, the move is likely to raise questions about privacy and transparency. Critics have pointed out that AI-generated summaries may occasionally surface outdated information or opinions that have not been independently verified. Meta has not yet provided detailed information about whether users can exclude previously shared public content from being used in AI-generated responses.

New AI-powered creative tools arrive on Facebook

Alongside AI Mode, Meta is also introducing several AI-powered creative tools designed to make content creation easier.

The company has expanded its camera roll sharing suggestions feature with new collage templates and automated video editing effects. These tools can automatically transform photos and clips into shareable montages with minimal effort from users.

Meta says these suggestions remain completely optional. Users must opt in to receive them and can disable the feature at any time through their settings.

The company believes these tools will help users rediscover older photos and videos that might otherwise remain buried in their camera rolls.

AI can now change outfits and hairstyles in photos

Facebook is also receiving new AI editing presets that allow users to modify their appearance in photos. Through the AI Edit feature in Stories and profile picture tools, users can virtually change clothing, hairstyles and accessories with a single tap.

Sports fans can use the feature to digitally wear team jerseys and create themed profile pictures without manually editing images. Meta says the goal is to make personalized content creation faster and more accessible for everyday users.

The additions build on the company’s growing portfolio of AI-powered editing tools that have been appearing across Facebook and Instagram over the past year.

Meta’s bigger AI strategy

The launch of Facebook AI Mode highlights Meta’s aggressive investment in artificial intelligence. In recent months, the company has introduced AI-powered creator tools, automated messaging features and personalized recommendations across its platforms.

Meta has also expanded its subscription offerings and is expected to introduce more advanced AI services in the future. By embedding AI directly into Facebook’s core search experience, the company hopes to increase user engagement while keeping people within its ecosystem for information discovery.

For users, the update could make Facebook a more useful destination for finding recommendations and answers. At the same time, it will likely spark ongoing discussions about how public social media content should be used to train and power AI systems.

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The new AI Mode search experience and creative tools are currently rolling out to users in the United States, with wider availability expected over time.

Facebook AI Mode vs traditional Facebook search