Elon Musk to buy iPhone 15: Apple newly launched iPhone 15 series has been creating a buzz ever since it hit the shelves on September 22. People around the globe have been rushing to their nearest Apple Stores and online retailers to buy their favourite iPhone 15 model. Now, word is that iPhone 15-mania has caught up with X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk who is planning to get the device soon.

Musk, in a post on X, confirmed that he will buy the iPhone 15 soon. Musk’s disclosure came in response to a post by Apple CEO Tim Cook on the platform wherein he talked about the excitement around the sale of the newly launched devices, which includes the iPhone 15 series (the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max), the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro with USB Type-C port.

“Loved celebrating our incredible new lineup of products today at Apple Fifth Avenue. Around the world, the all-new iPhone 15 family, first carbon-neutral models of Apple Watch, and the latest AirPods are here, and they’ve never been more essential,” Cook wrote in his post on X, to which Musk responded saying, “I’m buying one.”

In a separate post on the platform, Cook praised the images captured by renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu using the iPhone 15 Pro Max. “World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah. Thank you for showing me your work,” Cook wrote in the post on X. This was followed by a prompt response by the X owner who praised iPhone 15 Pro Max’s image and video quality. “The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible,” Musk wrote while commenting on the post.

iPhone 15 series India prices

As far as prices are concerned, the iPhone 15 series starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant and goes all the way up to Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB variant of the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Pro series, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro and goes all the way up to Rs 1,99,900 for the 1TB model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.