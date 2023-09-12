iPhone 15 launch: Apple hosted its Wonderlust event at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California today. At its annual fall event, the company launched the iPhone 15 series smartphones, which includes the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. The newly launched iPhone 15 series is the successor to last year’s iPhone 14 series and it features some noteworthy upgrades over its predecessor. Both the iPhone models are powered by the company’s A16 Bionic chipset and the famous Dynamic Island notch that made a debut with the iPhone 14 Pro series smartphones, which includes the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, last year.

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Colours and prices

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 (Rs 66,201 approximately), while the iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may come with a redesigned camera bump starts at $899 (Rs 74,488 approximately). Both the iPhone models will be available in five colour variants, which includes Black, Blue, Pink, Yellow and Green.

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus specifications and features

Coming to the features, the iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED display. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Plus comes with 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED display. Both these iPhone models come with the Dynamic Island notch along with support for Dolby Vision. In addition to this, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus offer 1,600 nits of typical brightness and 2,000 nits of peal brightness.

In terms of the design, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus come with a glass front and back and a aluminium chassis. Apple says that the two iPhone 15 models come with a 75 percent aluminium enclosure, durable colour-infused glass at the back, ceramic shield and water and dust resistance. Additionally, the two iPhone models have 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery.

In the core, both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic system-on-chip (SoC) and they run the iOS 17.

As far as the cameras are concerned, both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus come with a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 48MP primary lens with quad pixel sensor technology and a 12MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus sport a 12MP on TrueDepth camera. In addition to this, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus feature support for advanced computational photography, 2X telephoto zoom and a depth control function in the portrait mode. Additionally, both the front and rear cameras will support the company’s Smart HDR feature. On the audio front, the company has further improved the audio quality during calls using machine learning models.

On the connectivity front, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus come with the second generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip, which improves the Precision Finding feature to find friends. The two iPhone models also come with a new Roadside Assistant via Satellite feature that will enable users to call for roadside assistance even in the areas with no network connectivity. Apple says that it will be offering Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistant via Satellite feature to all iPhone 15 users for free for two years.

Additionally, the two iPhone models come with a USB Type-C port instead of the lightning port — a feature native only to Apple devices. This port can also be used to charge the second generation Airpods Pro, iPad, the Macbook.