iPhone 15 series India prices: Apple hosted its annual fall event, dubbed as ‘Wonderlust’, tonight wherein it introduced its iPhone 15 series smartphones. The newly launched iPhone 15 series, just like last year’s iPhone 14 series, includes four iPhone models — the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 starts at $799 globally and at a price of Rs 79,990 in India. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 in markets across the globe and at a price of Rs 1,34,900 in India. Interestingly, Apple has kept the starting price of the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus unchanged. However, it has marginally hiked the prices of its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models — something that reports had been hinting to since quite some time now.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Plus India prices

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will be available in India in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colour variants and three storage variants ranging between 128GB of space to 512GB of storage space. The iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900 in India.

128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 15 Rs 79,900 Rs 89,900 Rs 1,09,900 iPhone 15 Plus Rs 89,900 Rs 99,900 Rs 1,19,900

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in India in four colour variants, which includes, black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes and four storage variants. iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,59,900 in the country.

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Rs 1,34,900 Rs 1,44,900 Rs 1,64,900 Rs 1,84,900 iPhone 15 Pro Max – Rs 1,59,900 Rs 1,79,900 Rs 1,99,900

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Plus availability in India

All the four models in the iPhone 15 series will be available for pre-orders in India starting 5:30PM on September 15 and they will be available for purchase in the country starting September 22.

As a part of the launch offer, Apple is offering three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ subscriptions for free with the purchase of the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus smartphones.