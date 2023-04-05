comscore Dyson V15 Detect Extra, a cord-free vacuum cleaner launched in India
Dyson launches new V15 cord-free vacuum cleaner in India

The new Dyson V15 Detect Extra is a cord-free vacuum cleaner priced at Rs 65,900.

  • Dyson introduced a cord-free vacuum cleaner in India.
  • Dyson V15 Detect Extra has the company's 5-stage advanced filtration technology.
  • Dycon V15 Detect Extra costs Rs 65,900.
Global consumer electronics company Dyson on Wednesday introduced its new cord-free vacuum cleaner ‘V15 Detect Extra’ in India.

Priced at Rs 65,900, the Dyson V15 Detect Extra vacuum cleaner is available in Prussian Blue and Bright Copper colour at the company’s official website and its offline stores.

Engineered with 230 air watts (AW) and a laser to reveal microscopic dust, it comes equipped with whole-machine HEPA filtration to capture ultra-fine particles such as pet dander and nasties.

The company introduced new attachments with the Dyson V15 Detect Extra — scratch-free dusting brush and awkward gap tool attachments, which are engineered to provide the ultimate home cleaning solution, according to the company.

It also comes with a built-in crevice and dusting tool that transforms the Dyson V15 Detect Extra into a handheld vacuum, saving time when switching between the floor and handheld cleaning.

Moreover, the new vacuum cleaner also features Dyson’s key technologies, such as dust illumination, piezo sensor, and advanced de-tangling brush bar technology.

The dust illumination technology reveals the particles users cannot normally see on hard floors, so they know where to clean.

With piezo sensor technology, carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second.

The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals, the company said.

Engineered for homes with pets, the advanced brush bar technology is designed to tackle all hair, whether it is left behind by our feline, canine, or human friends.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2023 4:34 PM IST
