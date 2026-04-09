Dyson launches new handheld fan! You can wear, carry, or even place it anywhere

Dyson has taken one of its most recognisable products and simply made it portable. The company has introduced a new handheld fan called the HushJet Mini Cool, which is designed for personal use rather than room cooling. If you’ve seen Dyson’s bladeless fans before, then the idea will feel familiar to you. But this time, it’s something you can actually carry around. Also Read: Best vacuum cleaner under Rs 30000 in India 2026 with strong suction and smart features

Interestingly, you can use it in three ways: handheld, placed on a desk, or worn around your neck. Dyson is simply helping you to stay cool even when you are stepping out in the heat. The fan is lightweight and is said to be just over 200 grams. What’s another highlight here with the design is that it keeps all the moving parts hidden inside, so there are no exposed blades. Also Read: Dyson Launches Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx And HP1 In India: Check Price And Features

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool: Everything to know

Under the hood, the HushJet Mini Cool uses a brushless motor that can push air at strong speeds. There are multiple speed levels, along with a Boost mode if you need quick cooling. Battery life is rated at up to six hours, depending on how you use it. Charging happens via USB-C, which keeps things simple. There’s also a focus on noise control. At lower speeds, the fan stays relatively quiet, while higher speeds naturally bring more sound.

Dyson is also bundling a few accessories with the fan, including a neck strap, charging stand, and travel pouch. On top of that, optional add-ons like clips and mounts can let you attach it to bags or even strollers.

This launch feels less about replacing traditional fans and more about creating a new category, which is personal cooling devices.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool price and availability

Well, not everyone is about to experience it. The HushJet Mini Cool will roll out in select markets first, with more regions expected to follow. Will it come to India? That’s still unknown.

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Pricing hasn’t been officially detailed for all markets yet; however, as per a report by The Verge, it is said to cost $99.