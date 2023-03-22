comscore ChatGPT suffers mega outage, chat history unavailable for most users
News

ChatGPT suffers mega outage, chat history unavailable for most users

News

ChatGPT, a product of Microsoft-owned OpenAI, suffered a day-long outage as users were unable to process writing, coding as well as taking its assistance.

Highlights

  • AI conversational service ChatGPT to go down for most of the users.
  • ChatGPT, a product of Microsoft-owned OpenAI, suffered a day-long outage.
  • OpenAI said in an update late on Monday that it was gradually rolling out a fix.
chatgpt (2)

ChatGPT suffers mega outage, chat history unavailable for most users

As key social media websites suffer outages every now and then, it was the turn of AI conversational service ChatGPT to go down for most of the users, including paid subscribers, and their chat history also went unavailable for several hours. Also Read - What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

ChatGPT, a product of Microsoft-owned OpenAI, suffered a day-long outage as users were unable to process writing, coding as well as taking its assistance for several topics. The issue affected ChatGPT on the web, and also impacted paid subscribers of ChatGPT Plus which is now available in India. Also Read - Duolingo Max launched with new AI language features built on OpenAI's GPT 4

OpenAI said in an update late on Monday that it was gradually rolling out a fix that “users will receive as capacity allows”. According to website-monitoring service Downdetector, a much larger outage began and wasn’t fully restored nearly 12 hours later. Also Read - Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts rolling out its AI chatbot GPT-4

Despite service being back online, there’s some issues still occurring. “Service is restored, but conversation history is still not available,” said OpenAI. “We have a root cause for the loss of conversation history and are actively working to restore it now,” it added.

The latest update by OpenAI on Tuesday said: “We’ve fully restored ChatGPT service to all users. We’re continuing to work to restore past conversation history to users.” An affected user posted on Twitter: “ChatGPT being down in 2023 is like the Wi-Fi being down in 2013.”

OpenAI last week announced that ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access its text-generating AI, is now available in India. GPT-4, the refined AI model released by OpenAI, is included in ChatGPT Plus.Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.

Moreover, customers on the paid tier gain early access to new features including GPT-4. ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month.

 

 

 

–IANS

  • Published Date: March 22, 2023 8:49 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

ChatGPT suffers mega outage, chat history unavailable for most users

WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta

Hackers targeted Microsoft, Google, Apple via zero-day exploitation in 2022: Report

Oppo's new Find X6 Pro brings 1-inch camera sensor to take on Xiaomi 13 Pro

Sennheiser HD 660S2 premium headphones launched in India

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features