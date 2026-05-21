HMD Vibe 2 5G launched under Rs 15,000: Enough to rival Motorola and Realme?

HMD has launched a new smartphone in the budget segment, where most of the smartphones are even getting a price hike. The latest HMD Vibe 2 5G has been launched in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment in India. It comes as a successor to last year’s HMD Vibe 5G, with some notable upgrades in terms of battery, display, and chipset. Also Read: HMD’s First Laptop Could Be A Convertible Chromebook Called CS-1 Flip: Here’s What We Know

But is it enough to stand in front of the rivals such as Samsung, Motorola, and Poco within the same price segment? First, know what it brings to the table. Also Read: HMD Fusion 2 Leak Reveals Smart Custom Outfits, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chip, And More

HMD Vibe 2 5G specifications and features: A quick glance

The HMD Vibe 2 5G smartphone features a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 720×1600 pixel resolution. Under the hood, it packs a Unisoc T8200 chipset and a 6000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It runs on Android 16. For photography, it features a 50MP main AI camera and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Also Read: HMD Touch 4G At Just Rs 3999 Lets You Video Call, Cloud Apps Access, More

HMD Vibe 2 5G price and availability

The latest HMD smartphone comes in two variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB storage at Rs 10,999, and a 128GB storage variant which costs Rs 11,999. You can find it available on Flipkart starting on May 26th at 12 PM IST. There are three colour options — Nordic Blue, Peace Pink, and Cosmic Lavender.

HMD Vibe 2 5G alternatives under Rs 15,000

HMD did a good attempt to bring a smartphone while keeping the price in budget and offering basics that is enough for day-to-day usage. But if the specifications do sound promising, then here are some other options that you can go with.

– Motorola G37 (Rs 13,999)

It packs a Dimensity 6400 chipset, a 50MP rear with an 8MP front camera, and a 5200mAh battery under the hood.

– Realme P4 Lite (Rs 14,999)

For the 64GB storage variant at Rs 14,999, the Realme P4 Lite 5G features a 6.6-inch display, a 13MP rear and a 5MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs a Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 7000mAh battery.

– Samsung Galaxy M17 (Rs 14,499)

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The Galaxy M17 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset and packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging support. For photography, it features a 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor at the back. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera.