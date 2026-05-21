Oppo Find X9s launched in India with Hasselblad cameras and 7,025mAh battery

Oppo has officially launched the new Oppo Find X9s in India as part of its flagship Find X9 series lineup. The smartphone arrives with a strong focus on photography, battery life, and premium hardware, featuring Hasselblad-tuned triple 50-megapixel rear cameras, a large 7,025mAh battery, and a flagship MediaTek chipset. Also Read: OPPO Find X9s India price leaked ahead of May 21 launch, full specs revealed

The handset was first introduced in select global markets last month and has now made its way to India with multiple storage variants and colour options. Also Read: OPPO Find X9 Ultra coming to India on May 21 alongside Find X9s: What to expect

Oppo Find X9s price in India and availability

The Oppo Find X9s starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 89,999, while the top-end 16GB + 512GB option is also expected to be available in India. Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, X9s Pro launched in China: India launch confirmed too

The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders and will officially go on sale from May 28 through Amazon and Oppo’s online store.

Oppo is also offering launch benefits including a 10 percent instant cashback, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 5,000, and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options.

The smartphone comes in Lavender Sky, Midnight Grey, and Sunset Orange colour options.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications

Display

The Oppo Find X9s features a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,256 x 2,760 pixels. The panel supports up to 120Hz refresh rate along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate for smoother scrolling and gaming performance.

The display also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

IP Ratings

Oppo claims the smartphone also carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Processor and Performance

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor paired with the Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU. Oppo has paired the chipset with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

The phone runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box.

Connectivity

For connectivity, the device supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.1, GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and more.

Cameras

One of the biggest highlights of the Oppo Find X9s is its camera setup.

The phone features a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The handset can also record videos at up to 4K 60fps.

Battery

Oppo has equipped the Find X9s with a large 7,025mAh battery, making it one of the biggest batteries seen on a flagship smartphone in recent times.

The device supports 80W wired fast charging.

Other Features

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The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and measures 7.99mm in thickness while weighing around 202 grams.