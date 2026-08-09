ChatGPT may soon create WhatsApp stickers and add them directly to chats

WhatsApp stickers are not just part of a conversation, it sometimes become a whole conversation! And we all know that. In our regular conversations on WhatsApp, stickers just add more expressions while making the text-based interactions lively. Now, it seems like ChatGPT is trying to make it even more easier to have customised stickers.

As per a report by AndroidAuthority, the ChatGPT app (v1.2026.216) is found to be working on a new feature to let you create stickers in ChatGPT and add them to your WhatsApp. The latest version of the ChatGPT Android app has several strings pointing towards a new ChatGPT Stickers feature. The strings suggest that users could get options such as “Add to chat apps”, “Add to WhatsApp” and “Download stickers” after creating a sticker.

For now, WhatsApp appears to be the only chat app mentioned in the code. This means OpenAI could initially limit the feature to WhatsApp, although there is no confirmation about whether support for other apps will be added later. However, the feature has been spotted in the Android app and is still under development. So, there is no confirmation on when it will be available.

How will ChatGPT stickers work?

If OpenAI rolls out the feature, you could create their stickers through ChatGPT and then directly add them to WhatsApp. The app could show an “Add to WhatsApp” option, which may allow you to save the stickers as a custom sticker pack on WhatsApp. Interestingly, one of the strings spotted in the app reads “WhatsApp (3 minimum)”. This suggests that you may need at least three stickers before you can add them to WhatsApp.

As per the report, the three-sticker requirement seems to be a condition coming from WhatsApp instead of a limitation set by OpenAI.

Well, WhatsApp already has AI stickers!

ChatGPT won’t exactly be the first AI tool to offer this feature. WhatsApp already has an AI-powered sticker creation option through Meta AI. You can enter a prompt describing the sticker you want, after which WhatsApp generates one based on the request.

The difference here could be the way ChatGPT handles the stickers. Instead of creating an image and then finding a way to save or transfer it, you could potentially create the sticker in ChatGPT and add it to WhatsApp directly.

Not only that, you can create a customised sticker simply via your chat. Here’s how:

— Simply go to a chat or you can go to your own chat too.

— Tap sticker option

— Click on “Create Sticker”

— Choose an image from yoru gallery or click a new photo

— Make the cutout or use the whole image as a sticker. You can also add text or emoji to add context.

— Now, simply tap send and save it to your sticker pack.

When will the feature arrive?

For now, there’s no confirmed release date. The feature has only been spotted through strings in the Android app, which means OpenAI is still working on it. There’s also no confirmation that the feature will definitely make it to the stable version.

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It is also unclear whether ChatGPT Stickers will support apps other than WhatsApp. So, if you were hoping to create a bunch of personalised stickers in ChatGPT and use them directly in your WhatsApp chats, you’ll have to wait for now. OpenAI hasn’t officially announced the feature yet.