Chandryaan-3 is well on its way to land on the surface of the soon. Ahead of the landing, the cameras on-board the Vikram Lander, dubbed as the Lander Imager, shared images and videos of the Moon with the Earth in the background. These images and videos come as a courtesy of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that shared all the details on X, formerly Twitter. The video of the moon shared by Lander Imager on-board Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft show the surface of the moon just after the Lander Module separates from the Propulsion Module. “View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17, 2023 just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module,” ISRO wrote in a post on X. Take a peek at the video here:

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1

on August 17, 2023

just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

In another post on X, the Indian space agency shared the images captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera or LPDC earlier this week. These images give us a closer look at various phases of the moon. “Moon as captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, 2023,” ISRO wrote in another post on X. You can take a peek at these images here:

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 🌖 as captured by the

Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)

on August 15, 2023#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/nGgayU1QUS — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

These images were shared by the Indian space agency shared it had successfully taken Chandrayaan-3 closer to the Moon by reducing its orbit using the deboosting maneuver, which is essentially the process of slowing down the speed of the spacecraft to get to a specific place in the lunar orbit wherein it is closest point to the Moon (Perilune) is 30 km and the farthest point (the Apolune) is 100 km. Upon attaining the required position in the lunar orbit, scientists will attempt to land Chandrayaan-3 on the sound pole of the moon. “The Lander Module (LM) health is normal. LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 0200 Hrs,” ISRO wrote in another post detailing the overall status of Indian’s third lunar mission.

The update comes a day after ISRO announced that Vikram Lander had successfully detached from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. At the same time ISRO had also said that the deboosting maneuver would start at 4PM on August 18.