PSLV-C62 Mission: ISRO To Launch EOS-N1 And 15 Co-Passengers This Week, Check Date, Mission Details, More

India's space calendar for January has a clear highlight. Indian Space Research Organisation is gearing up for the PSLV-C62 / EOS-N1 mission, which is scheduled to lift off on January 12 at 10:17 AM IST from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
While launches from Sriharikota are never short on attention, this one stands out for more than one reason. Along with a primary earth observation satellite, the mission will also carry 15 co-passenger satellites, making it another busy commercial outing for India's trusted launch vehicle.
ISRO says, “PSLV is the workhorse launch vehicle of ISRO that has completed 63 flights including notable missions like Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission, Aditya-L1 and Astrosat Mission. In 2017, PSLV set a world record by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.”
The main payload on this mission is EOS-N1, an Earth observation satellite built for a commercial customer. These satellites play a key role in areas like environmental monitoring, agriculture planning, urban development, and disaster management.
EOS-N1 is expected to support both public and private sector applications, underlining how earth observation has moved beyond just scientific research into everyday decision-making.
Interestingly, EOS-N1 won’t be travelling alone. The rocket will also deploy 15 additional satellites from a mix of Indian and international customers. This further reinforces why the PSLV continues to attract global demand. It can place multiple satellites into precise orbits in a single mission, while keeping costs relatively low.
For this mission, ISRO is using the PSLV-DL variant, which comes with two solid strap-on motors for additional thrust. The rocket and satellites have already been integrated, and pre-launch checks are currently underway.
PSLV remains ISRO’s workhorse, with 63 successful flights so far and landmark missions like Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan, Aditya-L1, and AstroSat under its belt. In 2017, it even set a world record by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.
As the countdown approaches, PSLV-C62 looks set to add another dependable chapter to India’s space story.
