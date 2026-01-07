CES 2026: Motorola Introduces FIFA-Themed Razr, Moto Watch And Accessories

Motorola made several announcements at CES 2026, including a special-edition foldable phone, along with a few new wearables and accessories. Apart from the new Razr Fold, the company also introduced products meant for users already part of the Motorola ecosystem. Also Read: CES 2026: ASUS Refreshes ROG Zephyrus Series, ROG Zephyrus Duo Launches With Dual Displays

FIFA World Cup 26 Edition Razr

One of the headline announcements was the FIFA World Cup 26 Edition Razr. Motorola has tied this limited-edition phone to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the US. The phone features a custom rear design inspired by the tournament’s branding, paired with a textured vegan leather finish. The colour choice and pattern are meant to reflect the theme of the event rather than introduce a completely new look. Also Read: Motorola Signature Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 165Hz AMOLED Display: Price, Specs

In terms of hardware, this special edition is based on the standard Razr (2025), not the higher-end Razr Plus or Ultra models. Motorola has added FIFA-themed wallpapers, ringtones, and a watermark that can be applied to photos. The phone also carries the same Moto AI features found on other recent Motorola devices. Sales are set to begin on February 12 in select markets, with pricing in line with the regular Razr model. Also Read: Motorola Book-Style Foldable Phone Leak Reveals Galaxy Z Fold-Like Design And Stylus Support

Moto Tag 2

Motorola also refreshed its tracking accessory with the Moto Tag 2. The new version improves battery life, now offering close to two years on a replaceable coin cell battery. It also adds UWB support for more precise location tracking. The tracker comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and a built-in speaker for finding misplaced items. A new colour option has also been introduced.

Moto Watch Enters the Lineup

Another notable announcement was the Moto Watch. This is Motorola’s latest smartwatch, featuring a circular OLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and housed in an aluminium body. It supports standard watch bands and includes health and fitness tracking powered by a partnership with Polar. The watch does not run Wear OS but is said to offer up to 13 days of battery life, depending on usage. Bluetooth calling and GPS are also included.

Trending Now

Moto Pen Ultra and More

Rounding out the announcements is the Moto Pen Ultra, a stylus designed for Motorola’s Edge and Razr phones. It supports pressure-sensitive input, low-latency writing, and comes with its own charging case. Motorola also gave a brief look at some AI-focused concepts and accessories, pointing toward a wider focus on connected devices and services going forward.