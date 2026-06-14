Cell Broadcast warning alerts temporarily suspended in India: Why?

If your phone hasn’t screamed out a disaster alert in the last few days, there’s a reason behind it. The government has temporarily suspended the Cell Broadcast (CB) service across India following an advisory from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). As per a report by ANI, the decision comes barely a month after the system was rolled out nationwide as part of India’s disaster warning network.

While the authorities haven’t shared the exact reason behind this sudden decision, however, it is confirmed that the service will remain on hold until further instructions. But what is the Cell Broadcast system? Know all the details.

What is the Cell Broadcast System?

Just a month ago, in May, the Cell Broadcast System was introduced to help authorities send emergency alerts directly to people’s phones. How are these different from regular SMS? These Cell Broadcast System alerts appear as high-priority notifications, which usually come with a loud warning tone.

In many cases, the alert can even bypass silent mode, making sure important warnings are not missed. The idea behind the system is simple: if there’s a cyclone, flood, earthquake, or any other emergency, authorities can instantly send location-based alerts to everyone in the affected area.

Why has it been suspended?

According to the NDMA advisory, the service has been paused after certain issues were flagged by the concerned authorities. The government has not officially disclosed what those issues are. However, reports suggest the suspension may be linked to a disaster alert that was allegedly triggered late at night and reached several users unexpectedly. Some reports have also claimed that the alert reached senior government officials.

That said, there is no official confirmation on whether this incident was the reason behind the suspension. For now, authorities are expected to review the system before bringing it back online.

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What happens now?

For the time being, the suspension is being described as temporary. Authorities are likely to carry out technical and operational checks before deciding when to restore the service. Until then, emergency agencies will continue relying on existing channels such as SMS alerts, television, radio, and social media for public communication.