CBSE Cyber Attack: Claude AI under spotlight as IIT experts review CBSE's tech ecosystem

CBSE Cyber Attack: To the unexpected, Anthropic’s Claude AI came into the spotlight as an expert panel investigated the CBSE portal controversy. As per a report by The Economic Times, an expert panel including IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur found that AI tools, including Claude, have allegedly been used to find vulnerabilities in parts of CBSE’s technology infrastructure. This comes at a time when CBSE is already facing several questions over answer sheet scans, portal performance and reliability of some of its digital systems. Also Read: iOS 27 leak shows Apple’s biggest Siri upgrade yet ahead of WWDC 2026

So, what exactly happened? The Economic Times reported that the IIT-led team was asked to review and secure CBSE’s systems after concerns emerged around the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) platform. Also Read: Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.8 with focus on honesty, better judgement, and lower AI costs

During the review, the experts reportedly found that AI models, particularly Claude, may have been used to discover weaknesses in the system. The report also claims that access was gained to certain parts of the platform through those vulnerabilities. While the findings have generated significant attention, neither CBSE nor Anthropic has publicly commented on the report so far. Also Read: Anthropic’s secretive Mythos AI appears inside Claude code, then vanishes

Is Claude really behind it?

Note that the Claude-related claims are only one part of a much larger review. A separate team from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur is currently carrying out what has been described as a “full check-up” of CBSE’s IT ecosystem. The exercise follows complaints from students who applied for scanned copies of answer sheets and reported issues such as blurry images, missing pages and incorrect totalling.

There were also complaints about slow portal performance and payment failures during the re-evaluation process. The IIT experts are expected to submit a confidential report to CBSE after examining the systems and recommending improvements.

The report says the findings have triggered a wider response involving agencies such as CERT-In and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). According to The Economic Times, CBSE’s examination-related systems have already undergone additional reviews, while cybersecurity checks are being expanded across other examination platforms as well. The same team reportedly reviewed systems linked to JoSAA and JEE Advanced after concerns surfaced around examination-related data and platform security.

Why is it important for all the students?

For millions of students, examination portals are no longer just websites. They handle answer sheets, marks, admissions and personal information. That is why reports of AI tools being used to identify vulnerabilities in such systems have attracted attention beyond the education sector.

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The IIT team’s report is expected to provide a clearer picture of what happened, how the vulnerabilities were identified and what steps may be needed to strengthen the systems going forward.