Claude Tag explained: The AI assistant that stays inside your Slack channels

Artificial Intelligence is now moving beyond the chatbots that simply answer your questions. We say so because Anthropic has now introduced a new AI agent called Claude Tag. What makes it different from traditional chatbots is that it doesn’t wait for the user to ask something; instead, it is part of the team’s conversations. Also Read: Elon Musk’s SpaceX loses over $600 billion in just 3 Days after record IPO: Here’s what happened

This new feature is arriving for Slack users to help teams keep track of projects, tasks, and discussions without the need to constantly switch between apps or search through old messages. Also Read: Oracle cuts 21,000 jobs as AI investments accelerate

What exactly is Claude Tag?

You can consider it as an AI teammate inside Slack. Employees just need to type “@Claude” in a Slack thread to bring the AI into the ongoing conversation. Once added, Claude can read the discussions and even answer questions, summarise information and a lot more. The idea is to make AI feel less like a separate tool and more like a participant in team discussions. Also Read: Adobe brings Firefly AI Assistant to Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator and more: Here’s what it can do

One of the biggest differences between Claude Tag and regular AI chatbots is context. Instead of treating every interaction as a new conversation, Claude Tag can follow discussions over time. As projects continue, the AI gradually builds an understanding of what the team is working on.

This means employees do not need to repeatedly explain the same project details whenever they want assistance. Claude can pick up from where previous conversations ended and provide updates based on earlier discussions.

Claude Tag: It can help find information across teams

Anthropic says Claude Tag can also pull information from other approved channels and workplace tools, provided administrators grant access. For example, if a team is discussing a project update, Claude may be able to find relevant details from another Slack channel or connected work tool and bring them into the conversation.

The goal is to reduce the time employees spend manually searching for information scattered across different platforms. Another interesting part of Claude Tag is that it works as a shared AI identity within a Slack channel. Instead of every employee having separate conversations with AI, the entire team can see what Claude has been working on. Team members can jump into existing discussions and continue from where someone else left off.

Anthropic says this makes the experience feel closer to working with a colleague rather than chatting with a bot in a private window.

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Who can access?

Claude Tag is currently rolling out in beta for Slack users subscribed to Claude Enterprise and Claude Team plans. Anthropic also says support for more platforms is expected in the coming weeks.