Carl Pei ruins Apple’s event invite to announce Nothing Phone (4a) series launch date

Apple has just scheduled its first launch event of 2026 for March 4, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17e. Nothing CEO Carl Pei didn’t miss the opportunity to turn the invitation into promoting the company’s own upcoming device. Pei took to X to spray paint “Nothing 5 March” on Apple’s invite, confirming that the Nothing Phone (4a) series makes its debut a day after the iPhone 17e. Also Read: iPhone 16 discount makes it a better deal than ever

Nothing Phone (4a) series launch date confirmed

Nothing has been teasing the upcoming device for a while and now the company has locked in a launch date as well. The Phone (4a) series is expected to include two devices — the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. The devices are said to offer major upgrades over the predecessors, offering a flagship experience. It makes sense since Nothing has confirmed that it would not launch any flagship in 2026. Also Read: Affordable MacBook with iPhone 16 Pro chip and playful colours: Here's all we know ahead of launch

Nothing Phone (4a) series: What to expect

The Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro will get UFS 3.1 storage. They could come in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Phone (4a) is tipped to come in Black and White colours, while the Pro model could arrive in Black and Silver shades. Moreover, the series is teased to be available in Blue and Pink colourway.

The lineup is expected to feature a new design like other iterations. It could pack a Snapdragon chip and a larger battery.

Nothing Phone (4a) series price leaks

Rumours also suggest that the new Phone (4a) series might see a price hike like other new phones in the market. As per leaks, the Phone (4a) could be priced at around $475 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The Pro model is expected to launch at $540. To recall, the Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro were launched at $379 and $459, respectively.

In India, the Phone (4a) series may not launch under the Rs 30,000 price bracket.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

For now, all specs and pricing details are based on leaks and rumours. It would be interesting to see how Nothing positions the upcoming devices in the market. The company also opened its first India flagship store in Bengaluru last week, expanding its presence in the country.