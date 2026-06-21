‘Alien Attack’ alert shocks thousands in Brazil: Here’s what really happened

Thousands of people across Brazil woke up to emergency alerts on their phones late Friday night and early Saturday morning, but the messages had nothing to do with floods, storms, or any real disaster. Instead, some residents received bizarre notifications warning of an alien attack, while others saw random text or alerts mentioning tornadoes and the word “misanthropy.” Also Read: Got an “Extremely Severe Alert” on your phone? Here’s why the government sent it

The messages quickly spread across social media, leaving many wondering whether the country’s emergency alert system had been hacked. Brazilian authorities later confirmed there was no alien invasion or natural disaster. Instead, the country’s Civil Defense alert platform had been compromised by an unauthorised third party. Also Read: WhatsApp, iPhone, And Android Devices Hacked In Cyberattack: Should You Worry?

What did the fake alerts say?

The false notifications were sent through Brazil’s Civil Defense Alert platform, which is normally used to warn people about serious emergencies such as floods, landslides, storms and other natural disasters. Also Read: Microsoft SharePoint Zero-Day Hack Hits Nearly 100 Organizations Globally: Here's What Happened

One of the messages received by residents in Belo Horizonte read, “Protect yourself: ALIEN ATTACK. Humans, we have arrived.” Another alert warned people about a supposed tornado in the metropolitan region.

In Rio de Janeiro, some users received messages containing random words and incomplete sentences, including the word “misanthropy,” which refers to hatred or distrust of humanity. According to local reports, several versions of the fake alerts appeared across different cities.

The unusual wording led many people to believe the system had either malfunctioned or been hacked.

Emergency system taken offline

Brazil’s National Civil Defense later confirmed that the emergency alert platform had been taken offline at around 1:30 AM local time (10:00 AM IST) on Saturday after officials detected unauthorised activity.

According to the agency, an unauthorised third party remotely triggered alerts in multiple regions of the country. The Federal Police has started an investigation to determine how the system was accessed and who was responsible.

Authorities are also working to restore the emergency notification platform while reviewing its security measures. According to Reuters, officials suspect a cyberattack was behind the incident.

Many people panicked before the clarification

While several users quickly turned the fake alerts into memes, others took the warnings seriously because they came through Brazil’s official emergency notification system.

Residents in Belo Horizonte reportedly contacted Civil Defense officials, firefighters and police after receiving the notifications. Some said they woke up family members in the middle of the night, while others searched for safer places inside their homes after reading the tornado warning.

Because the platform is designed to deliver genuine emergency alerts, many questioned how such messages managed to reach thousands of phones.

UFO reports added another layer to the discussion

The incident happened just days after the Pentagon released another batch of declassified files related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), the term now used for UFO-related reports.

The newly released documents include witness statements, photographs and videos of unexplained aerial objects. However, US authorities have repeatedly said that unexplained sightings should not be treated as evidence of extraterrestrial life or alien technology.

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As a result, officials have made it clear that the fake alerts in Brazil were unrelated to those files and were instead linked to the suspected breach of the country’s emergency alert system.