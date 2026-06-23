boAt launches Airdopes ProClip in India: Open-ear earbuds with cloud-fit design

boAt has launched the Airdopes ProClip in India, introducing an open-ear earbud designed for users who want to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music, taking calls, or consuming content. The company says the new earbuds combine open-ear comfort, audio privacy, and situational awareness at an affordable price point. Also Read: boAt Airdopes Ultra Pro vs pTron Bassbuds Jade vs Noise Air Buds Pro 4: Best earbuds under Rs 2000 to buy now

boAt Airdopes ProClip features

The boAt Airdopes ProClip comes with a lightweight Cloud Fit design and a secure loop structure that is designed to provide a comfortable and stable fit throughout the day. The open-ear design allows users to remain aware of environmental sounds while using the earbuds. Also Read: boAt Launches Ivy Pro and Zenith Pro TWS in India: Check Out Specifications, Features, Price and More

The earbuds feature Sonic Seal technology, which is designed to minimise audio leakage and improve listening privacy. They also include Ambient Sound Awareness, allowing users to stay connected to their surroundings while listening to audio. According to boAt, the earbuds are suitable for workouts, commuting, and everyday use. Also Read: boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Launched in India: Check Out Specifications, Features, Battery Life, Price, and More

Made in India

The Airdopes ProClip is manufactured in Noida at Califonix, the joint venture between boAt Lifestyle and Dixon Technologies, under the Make in India initiative. The company says the product reflects its focus on adapting global technology trends for Indian consumers through local design and manufacturing.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Nayyar, CEO of boAt, said that open-ear audio is becoming increasingly popular globally and that the company has designed the Airdopes ProClip to address Indian consumer needs around comfort, privacy, listening performance, and accessibility.

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boAt Airdopes ProClip price in India

The boAt Airdopes ProClip is available in White, Grey, and Wine colour options. The earbuds are available through boAt’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail channels at a launch price of Rs 1,599.