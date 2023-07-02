Bluesky is in its nascent stage and new registrations are limited to an invite-only mode, but the sudden surge in new users has overwhelmed its capacity.

Chaos at Twitter is not limited to the platform only. It is causing disruption in other social media platforms too. Bluesky, a social media platform that spun out of Twitter in 2019, has temporarily stopped new registration to address performance issues that crop up after Elon Musk announced a ‘view limit’ on the number of posts Twitter users can view in a day.

Bluesky is still in its nascent stage and new registrations are limited to an invite-only mode, but the sudden surge in new users who are migrating from Twitter due to its recent decisions has overwhelmed its capacity.

“We will temporarily be pausing Bluesky sign-ups while our team continues to resolve the existing performance issues. “We’ll keep you updated when invite codes will resume functionality. We’re excited to welcome more users to our beta soon!” Bluesky said in a post.

Bluesky first issued a notice about the performance issue at 1:47PM ET, which said that the platform is experiencing “degraded performance” and at 2:03PM ET the platform announced that it is dealing with “record-high traffic” via a post, as reported by The Verge.

In the meantime, Bluesky was also updating its mobile apps for Android and iOS to reduce the load on servers, according to a post by Bluesky engineer Paul Frazee.

Elon Musk has recently announced a few new changes on the platform. Twitter has blocked browsing access to users who are not logged in to their accounts. This action was followed by a new temporary ‘view limit’ on the number of posts a user can see on the platform in a day.

Earlier, there was no such limit on Twitter and its users were allowed to view unlimited content but now factors such as whether the user is verified, unverified or new to the platform will decide how much content he can view in a day.

Twitter will now allow a verified account user can see 6000 posts in a day, unverified account users can view 600 posts in a day and new unverified accounts are limited to 300 posts in a day.

Musk has blamed data scraping by new AI startups to train their large language models such as ChatGPT. He said that the data pillage by these startups was affecting the experience for regular users. Twitter also blocked browsing access for the same reason.

The Verge via one tracker has reported that Mastodon is also seeing a huge spike in users. The report said that the platform has seen more than 26,000 new accounts in one day.