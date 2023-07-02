Elon Musk has announced new “temporary” limits on the number of tweets users can read on Twitter. He blamed data scraping by AI startups for his decision.

Elon Musk has announced new “temporary” limits on the number of tweets users can read on Twitter. He blamed data scraping by new AI startups for his recent decision.

Late Saturday night and early Sunday morning were chaotic for Twitter users as Elon Musk kept enhancing the view limit on the number of posts Twitter users will get to see in future.

At around 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, Musk announced via Twitter that now a verified account user can see 6000 posts in a day, unverified account users can view 600 posts in a day and new unverified accounts are limited to 300 posts in a day.

Elon Musk tweeted, “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day – Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day – New unverified accounts to 300/day.”

However, barely 2 hours after announcing new view limits, in another tweet at 12:16 AM IST on Sunday, Elon Musk announced enhanced view limits, that will verified accounts to view 8000 posts in a day, unverified accounts to access 800 posts in a day and limiting new unverified accounts to 400 posts in a day.

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Elon Musk did not stop there, at around 3.19 AM IST on Sunday, he sent out another tweet announcing new increased view limits. As per his last decision, verified accounts will be able to view 10,000 posts in a day, unverified are limited to 1,000 and new unverified will get to see only 500 posts in a day on the platform.

Musk did not specify the timeline for increasing or removing those limits completely.

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

A parody account, which goes by the name Elon Musk (Parody) on Twitter gave a new perspective to Musk’s decision. He said that the view limits on Twitter are there because we all are Twitter addicts and need to go outside. Elon Musk authenticated this statement by retweeting the tweet.

This was his second decision to counter data scraping by new AI startups on Twitter. Earlier, Twitter blocked browsing access to all the people who are not logged in to their accounts. Musk claimed was necessary because “Several hundred organizations (maybe more) were scraping Twitter data extremely aggressively, to the point where it was affecting the real user experience,” as reported by The Verge.

Meanwhile, Linda Yaccarino, a former NBC Universal ad exec, is the new CEO of Twitter. She was hired by Musk, who stepped down from the role, to mend ties with advertisers who had cut their spending on the platform.

The appointment of Yaccarino showed the significance of advertising income for the company.