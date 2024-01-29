Apple fans may have something to look forward to in March, as the tech giant is reportedly gearing up to release new iPad Pro, iPad Air and MacBook Air models ahead of its annual WWDC event in June.

READ MORE Apple may bring OLED display to nine new devices by 2027

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new devices are already in mass production and will be unveiled by the end of next month. Gurman shared this information in his latest Power On newsletter, which covers the latest news and trends in the tech industry.

The new iPad Pro is expected to come with new features and accessories, such as a landscape Face ID camera, Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils. The tablet is also rumoured to sport a new OLED display, which would offer better colour contrast and power efficiency than the current mini-LED screens. The iPad Pro would run on Apple’s M3 chip, which is also likely to power the new MacBook Air models.

READ MORE Top Apple iPads to buy in 2023

The MacBook Air, which is one of Apple’s best-selling laptops, is said to be available in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes, replacing the existing M2-powered models. The laptop is known for its thin and light design, long battery life and high performance.

Apple is also planning to launch a refreshed iPad Air and a larger iPad Air, according to Gurman. The iPad Air is a mid-range tablet that offers some of the features of the iPad Pro, such as a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen, a USB-C port and a Touch ID sensor. The larger iPad Air could have a 12.9-inch display, similar to the iPad Pro.

However, Apple has not officially confirmed any of these details. Apple is also expected to reveal more about its software and services at its WWDC event in June, where it usually showcases the latest versions of its operating systems, such as iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Apple secured the top spot for annual shipments in the Chinese market for the first time. Its shipments increased by 1 percent year-on-year, reaching 51.8 million units, and its market share rose to 19 percent. Canalys, the latest market research firm, reported that Vivo, Oppo, and Honor were closely competing for market share, with each capturing a 16 percent share. Their annual shipments were 44.5 million, 43.9 million, and 43.6 million units, respectively.