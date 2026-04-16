Apple may finally bring OLED to iPad Air in 2027: Here is what to expect

Apple has been slowly moving its devices to OLED displays, but the iPad Air has stayed on LCD so far. However, that could change soon. According to recent supply chain reports, Apple is now planning to bring OLED panels to the iPad Air around 2027. While the timeline has been unclear for a while, things now seem a bit more concrete. Also Read: Vijay Sales iPhone Sale: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16e, iPhone 17 price drop announced

The bigger update here is on the supply side. Samsung Display is expected to start mass production of OLED panels by the end of this year or early next year, ETNews reported. This lines up with a possible launch window in early 2027, likely sometime between March and May, based on how Apple usually schedules its iPad updates. Also Read: Amazon announces Globalstar acquisition: Plans to expand satellite network and global coverage

But, iPad Pro has OLED too

Before you get excited and expect a cheaper version of the iPad Pro, there’s a catch. Reports suggest that the iPad Air will use a simpler, lower-cost OLED panel compared to the Pro models. That likely means a single-stack display design instead of the more advanced setup used in premium iPads.

The idea here is to bring better display quality, but keep the price under control, just like the previous iPad Air. The Air lineup typically sells in higher volumes, so cost becomes an important factor.

iPad Air with OLED

Note that Apple has already introduced OLED on the iPad Pro, and the iPad mini is also expected to follow. If the iPad Air makes the jump in 2027, that would leave the standard iPad as the only model still using LCD panels. It’s a slow transition, but a consistent one.

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For users, OLED usually brings better contrast, deeper blacks, and more efficient power usage. But in this case, the experience may sit somewhere between current LCD panels and the high-end Pro displays. Also, none of this is officially confirmed yet. These details are based on supply chain reports, so timelines could still shift.