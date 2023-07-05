Apple will launch the iPhone 15 lineup sometime in September or October. There will four models in the series including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Plus.

Apple will launch the iPhone 15 lineup sometime in September or October this year and as usual, the company will bring new colors. As per a report by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro will get a new Crimson color, whereas, the iPhone 15 will get a new Green shade.

A concept creator on Twitter named Konstantin Milenin has made a render of this specific color and it’s on the darker side. The green color of the iPhone 15, on the other hand, is a lighter shade.

In addition to the colors, the battery capacities of the phones have been leaked. The iPhone 15 is speculated to come with a larger 3,877mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Plus will have a 4,912mAh cell, the iPhone 15 Pro could pack a 3,650mAH cell, and lastly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to house a 4,852mAh battery.

For comparison, the existing iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Plus has a 4,325mAh cell, the iPhone 15 Pro packs a 3,200mAh cell, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4,323mAh battery.

Although this is good news, it also means that phones could get heftier.

