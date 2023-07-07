comscore Apple's TestFlight app now supports visionsOS apps
07 Jul, 2023
Apple updates TestFlight to support visionOS apps

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 0 minute, 59 seconds read

Published:Jul 07, 2023, 04:44 PM IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro

Story Highlights

Last month, the iPhone maker had announced the availability of new software tools and technologies that allows developers to create app experiences for the Vision Pro headset.

Tech giant Apple has updated the TestFlight application to bring support for visionOS apps, which indicates that developers will be able to test applications created for the Vision Pro headset using TestFlight.

iPhone 15 lineup battery capacity, storage, and colors leaked months before launch

“TestFlight now supports visionOS apps for internal and external testing, as well as testing iOS and iPadOS apps on visionOS,” the company said in a TestFlight Update post.

Apple announces new games heading to Arcade in July 2023: Hello Kitty, Mini Motorways, more

The company also said that developers can now submit apps built with “Xcode 15 beta 3 using the SDK for iOS 17 beta 3, iPadOS 17 beta 3, visionOS 1 beta, macOS 14 beta 3, tvOS 17 beta 3, and watchOS 10 beta 3 for internal and external testing.”

Apple slashes production plans for Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset

With the help of the visionOS software development kit (SDK), developers can create entirely new app experiences across a range of categories, including productivity, design, gaming and more, taking advantage of the powerful and unique features of Vision Pro and visionOS.

The tech giant unveiled the Vision Pro headset earlier last month. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

IANS

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

AppleApple VisionOSTestFlightVision OS

