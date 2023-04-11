Apple to open first physical stores in India in Mumbai, Delhi

Apple will inaugurate its first physical store in India on April 18. The Apple BKC, which the company showed a glimpse of recently, is ready to open in India’s financial capital, Mumbai. But a second store is also ready. Apple has announced its second Apple Store is coming up just two days later on April 20 in India’s capital, New Delhi. Also Read - Apple BKC coming up in India: Here are all countries with physical Apple Stores

The Apple BKC, which the company said uses artwork inspired by Mumbai’s ‘kaali peeli’ taxis, is located at the Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex area. The second store coming up in New Delhi is called Apple Saket. Featuring artwork inspired by Indian palaces, the Apple Saket is inside the premises of Select CITYWALK District Centre in Saket, New Delhi. Also Read - Apple's online store launches dedicated support team for small, medium enterprises in India

“These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers,” Apple said. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook likely to visit India this month to launch Apple Store in Mumbai

The landing pages for the Apple BKC and Apple Saket on the company website celebrate the opening of the physical stores in India with special wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac and curated playlists featuring “sounds of Mumbai” and “songs from New Delhi’s past and present.”

Apple Stores are the company’s flagship stores spread across different countries allowing direct sales of Apple products, such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Watch. The announcement of the opening of physical stores in India comes shortly after Apple said it has seen record sales of iPhones in India. The market share of iPhones in India reached 5.5 percent for 2022, representing an 11 percent year-over-year growth.

According to an Economic Times report, Apple’s retail chief Deirdre O’Brien will be present for the inauguration, but some other reports have claimed that Apple’s chief executive officer, Tim Cook may also pay a visit to India to represent the company’s doubled-down efforts for what may emerge as one of its biggest manufacturing hubs in the world. Apple has shifted most of the production of its marquee product, the iPhone to India over the past few months as it looks to minimise manufacturing in China.