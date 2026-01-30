Apple confirms another Mumbai Store as the 6th Store in India; location to be revealed soon

Apple has confirmed that Mumbai will soon get its second official Apple retail store. The announcement came directly from Tim Cook during the company’s latest earnings call, where he spoke about Apple’s growing focus on India. Also Read: Global smartphone processors may see a dip in 2026, says Counterpoint

However, there is no exact opening date yet, and the exact location for the second physical store in Mumbai is still under wraps. But it is clear that Apple is all set to open another store in India. This will be the company’s sixth physical store in the country and the second one in the same city. Also Read: iOS 26.3 beta adds Android transfer and third-party wearable support: Check what’s new

Why is Apple focusing on more Physical stores in India?

This comes at a time when Apple recently recorded its strongest-ever December-quarter performance in India. According to the company, sales grew in double digits, and more first-time buyers joined the Apple ecosystem than ever before. Alongside iPhone, Mac and iPad, Apple also reported its highest services revenue in India to date. In simple words, more people are not just buying Apple devices, but also sticking around to use Apple’s apps and services. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Small expected changes that could matter in daily use

That kind of growth could be one of the main reasons to expand the physical store range in India. Physical retail is still important because it lets people try devices, attend workshops, and get face-to-face support.

Moreover, Apple’s first Indian store in Mumbai, which opened in 2023, quickly became a hotspot for customers and fans. From hands-on product demos to Today at Apple sessions and repair support, it showed how different an official Apple retail space feels compared to a regular electronics shop.

The upcoming second store is expected to follow a similar format, offering sales, service, workshops, and personalised assistance under one roof.

Apple Mumbai Store: When and where to expect

Apple has not revealed where exactly the new store will be built. There have been rumours pointing to a suburban mall location, but the company chose not to confirm anything specific yet. For now, all that’s official is that the second Mumbai store is on the way and will open “soon”.