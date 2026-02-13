Apple’s sixth India store to open in Borivali this February: All details here

Apple is expanding its retail presence in India once again. The company has confirmed that its sixth physical store in the country – Apple Borivali – will open on February 26. The new outlet will also become Apple’s second store in Mumbai. Also Read: YouTube finally lands on Apple Vision Pro after long wait

Apple Borivali opening details

The company announced that the Apple Borivali store will open its doors 1 p.m. IST on February 26. The store is located at Sky City Mall in Borivali, near the Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

Apple recently unveiled the barricade design for the upcoming store. The visual theme follows the same peacock-inspired design language first seen at Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, and later at Apple Noida. With Borivali, Apple now has two retail outlets in Mumbai, following Apple BKC, which opened in 2023.

What customers can expect

Apple Borivali will function like the company’s other retail stores in India. The outlet will allow customers to explore and purchase latest Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and accessories. The store will also offer in-store pickup, trade-in services, and personal setup assistance.

Like other outlets, the Borivali store will also provide support services through a Genius Bar, where customers can get help with device-related issues. Individual buyers as well as small businesses will be able to seek assistance from Apple Specialists and Business team members right in the store.

The Apple Borivali store will host Today at Apple sessions – free in-store workshops led by Appl team members. These sessions are set up to help customers understand product features and learn how to use their Apple devices more effectively.

Apple’s growing India presence

Apple Borivali joins as the company’s sixth physical store in India. In addition to two outlets in Mumbai, Apple operates stores in Saket (Delhi), Hebbal (Bengaluru), Koregaon Park (Pune), and Noida.

During the recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook had confirmed plans to expand its retail operations in India further. According to reports, Apple could also open a store in Hyderabad in the future, although not official confirmation has been given yet.

With new physical stores in major cities, Apple is strengthening its retail footprint in India to reach a wider customer base in the country.