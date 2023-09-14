Made in iPhone 15 Plus: Apple recently launched the iPhone 15 series smartphones at its Wonderlust event earlier this week. The iPhone 15 series will be up for pre-orders starting 5:30PM on September 15 and it will be available for purchase in India starting September 22. What’s special about this year’s launch is that Made in India iPhone 15 will be made available to the buyers as soon as Apple opens its doors for sale. But that’s not the only bit of interesting development this year. Word is that Apple will start manufacturing the iPhone 15 Plus in India soon.

According to a report by The Economic Times Tech, Apple will start manufacturing the iPhone 15 Plus in India starting next quarter. People aware of the matter told the publication that Foxconn’s manufacturing facility near Chennai has already started making preparations for assembling the iPhone 15 Plus and that the process should begin sometime in October-December. The report also says that the manufacturing the iPhone 15 Plus in India will be the ‘fastest manufacturing rollout’ of a higher-priced iPhone model in the country.

Furthermore, the report says that Apple will import the iPhone 15 Plus model in India till the time Foxconn’s Chennai facility doesn’t start manufacturing the device locally. The company will also import the iPhone 15 Pro series devices, which includes the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max models, as the company has no plans to manufacture these iPhone models in India yet. People familiar with the matter also said that Apple locked the pricing of the iPhone 15 Pro series in India based on 22 percent import duties that India levies on the import of smartphones along with value of the Indian Rupee.

As far as the iPhone 15 series is concerned, the company has started the production of the iPhone 15 model at Foxconn’s manufacturing facility in the country and that Made in India iPhone 15 will be available for purchase as soon as the device goes on sale in the country on September 22. That said, the report also says that Apple will also be importing iPhone 15 from its iPhone manufacturing hub in China as the production capacity of Foxconn’s Chennai plant is still low and that it expects a rise in demand during the upcoming festive season.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,900 in India while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900 in the country.