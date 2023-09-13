Apple on Tuesday made the new iPhone 15 Pro official globally. The all-new Apple iPhone 15 Pro comes with a slew of upgrades when compared to the predecessor iPhone 14 Pro. Some of the highlights of the Pro models include a slim-bezel display, an Action button, and a new 6-core GPU inside. With the arrival of the new iPhone, a face-off with its predecessor – iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro – is evident. And, we are doing just that in this article.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: What’s changed

Apple has brought some massive upgrades with the new iPhone 15 Pro. Starting with the build, the iPhone 15 Pro replaces the stainless steel from the iPhone 14 Pro with Titanium material. The new material makes it more premium, rugged, and lighter. Apple has managed to reduce the weight of the new Pro model by up to 19 grams.

For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have 187 grams/221 grams of weight, whereas, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max weigh 206/240 grams, respectively. Apple has also offered an even narrow-bezel screen on the new iPhone 15 Pro models as opposed to the 14 Pros. Both come with 6.1 and 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR panels with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Apple has offered 2,000 nits bright panels on both devices.

Coming to the cameras, both have a 48MP triple camera setup on the back, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets 5x optical zoom support. Now, it can go up to 25x digitally. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has the same setup but with 3x optical zoom support. There are also new features like portraits with Focus and Depth control. The front camera remains the same on both, i.e. a 12MP sensor.

One of the major differences between the two is on the inside. The iPhone 15 Pro duo is powered by Apple’s A17 Pro Bionic chipset, which is based on a 3nm fabrication process and has a 6-core GPU. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by A16 Bionic which is based on a 4nm fabrication process. There’s now 8GB of RAM on the new Pro models as opposed to 6GB of RAM. The Pro Max model now starts with 256GB of internal storage.

Apart from this, the new iPhone 15 Pro models pack bigger batteries and come with USB-C charging support. The Type-C port supports USB 3 speeds that are up to 10GBps. Apple has advertised that the Pro can go up to 50 percent with just 35 minutes of charging.

As for the pricing, the iPhone 15 Pro has received a price hike of roughly Rs 5,000, and the iPhone 15 Pro has got a price increase of Rs 10,000. The new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max start at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro were launched last year at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900 (128GB).