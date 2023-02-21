Apple supplier Foxconn-Vedanta to open India's first semiconductor facility in Dholera SIR near Ahmedabad

Indian conglomerate Vedanta and electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has finalised the Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad to set up their semiconductor and display manufacturing unit. This will be the first manufacturing facility for semiconductors in the country. Vedanta and Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government earlier to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in the state. Also Read - Govt. brings two new courses in semiconductor sector to pace up the Semicon India program

Vedanta-Foxconn would invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the facility in Gujarat, which would create one lakh job opportunities. Out of the total investment, Rs 94,000 crore will go into setting up the display manufacturing unit, while Rs 60,000 crore will be invested for the semiconductor manufacturing facility.

The market for semiconductors in India was valued at USD 27.2 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated that it will increase at a brisk CAGR of around 19 percent to reach $64 billion in 2026.

For those who are unaware, Foxconn’s biggest iPhone manufacturing facility in China, hit hard by Covid-related disruptions, gradually recovered and production reached about 90 per cent of maximum capacity in early January. Foxconn Technology Group’s facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou is the world’s largest iPhone factory, which saw major disruptions in the last three months of 2022 caused by the pandemic controls. In a New Year’s message, Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu had said the Taipei-based company may see a more difficult and challenging path ahead, reports IANS.

Foxconn recently secured a new site in Vietnam, as the Taiwanese giant shifts production away from China after facing major supply-chain disruptions late last year after the lifting of zero-Covid policy. Foxconn (earlier known as Hon Hai Precision Industry) has signed a lease with Saigon-Bac Giang Industrial Park Corp to occupy a plot of 45 hectares for around $62.5 million to meet operational needs and expand production capacity.

In an exchange filing, the Taiwanese giant said the lease will run through February 2057. “Foxconn signed a $300 million agreement with a Vietnamese developer last August to build a new factory in Bac Giang, where it already produces iPads and AirPods,” according to the report.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in the company’s quarterly earnings call earlier this month, said that the Covid-19 challenges “significantly impacted the supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and lasted through most of December”.

Meanwhile, the key Apple supplier reported strong revenue for January that surged 48.2 per cent (year-on-year), after facing significant Covid-related disruptions in October and November in 2022. “With operations returning to normal and product shipments increasing at the Zhengzhou campus, revenue in January delivered strong double-digit growth both on MoM and YoY basis,” said Foxconn.