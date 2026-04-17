GT vs KKR IPL 2026 live stream today: When and where to watch Gujarat vs Kolkata match online

GT vs KKR IPL 2026 live stream: GT vs KKR IPL 2026 live stream: The Indian Premier League 2026 season continues with another evening game as Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans take on Kolkata Knight Riders today. Both teams have had their moments this season, but consistency is still a work in progress. That makes this match slightly more open than it looks on paper. Also Read: MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 live: When and where to watch Mumbai vs Punjab match online

Here is when and how to watch the 25th match of IPL 2026 – the GT vs KKR. Also Read: JioHotstar and Warner Bros. Discovery bring HBO Max content to India: What you can watch

GT vs KKR match date, time and venue

The Gujarat vs Kolkata match is scheduled for today (IPL 2026). Also Read: RCB vs LSG live streaming today: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match online

Match time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss timing: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Like most evening matches this season, the timing stays standard, so if you’ve been following IPL regularly, nothing really changes here.

Where to watch GT vs KKR on TV

If you’re planning to watch it on television, the match will be available on the Star Sports Network. You’ll get multiple language feeds, so you can switch based on what you prefer. The broadcast usually starts before the match, so you can catch the pre-match build-up as well.

How to watch GT vs KKR online

For those who will watch it online, know that the live stream will be available on JioHotstar. You can watch the match on your phone, laptop, or smart TV through the app or website. Just make sure you have an active subscription or access through a bundled plan.

GT and KKR match 25: Performance so far and what to expect

Gujarat Titans come into this match with slightly better momentum after bouncing back with consecutive wins. Playing at home, they’ll look to build on that, especially with Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler finding form. Their bowling, particularly in the middle overs, has also been a strong point.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are still searching for consistency. They’ve had moments, but haven’t managed to put together a complete performance yet, which has hurt them so far.

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Head-to-head has been competitive, but Gujarat have had the edge in recent meetings. That said, in T20s, momentum can shift quickly — so this one still depends on who gets it right on the day.