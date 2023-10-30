Apple is all set to host a special product launch event tonight. The event is titled “Scary Fast” as it is falling just before the Halloween festival on October 31. The event will be held on-site and will also be livestreamed on other platforms. While Apple has not officially disclosed what products will be launched, rumours suggest that new iMac and MacBook Pro models will be unveiled at the event. According to reports, Apple is preparing to update its Mac lineup with the new M3 chips likely to be introduced in the upcoming models.

How to watch Apple’s Scary Fast event livestream and what to expect

Apple’s Scary Fast event will start at 5PM PT on October 30, which is 5.30AM IST on October 31. Interested viewers can tune in to Apple’s official website and Apple’s official YouTube channel to watch the live event.

“You’re invited to watch a special Apple Event online. Tune in at apple.com,” the company said in an invite. The only thing that this invite gives away is the Finder-style face, which is available only on macOS. That strongly hints at the arrival of the new Mac products, although unclear from the company’s side at least.

READ MORE Apple products get major discounts on Vijay Sales' Apple Days sale

Reports suggest that Apple may unveil a refreshed 24-inch iMac and a new MacBook Pro at their upcoming event. The new computers are rumoured to feature Apple’s new M3 chip, promising even faster performance. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple may finally end the drought of over 900 days since the launch of the M1 iMac in the first half of 2021. However, the report indicates that several configurations of the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and other higher-end Pro models will not be available until November.

Meanwhile, in September, the tech giant hosted an event named “Wonderlust” where it unveiled its latest iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, and AirPods Pro with USB-C charging. In addition to this, Apple has introduced a new and affordable Apple Pencil, which offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, thus providing more options for iPad users. The new Apple Pencil will be available from early November at a price of Rs 7,900 (Rs 6,900 for education).