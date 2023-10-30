Apple is expected to unveil its new M3 chips at its upcoming “Scary Fast” Mac event on Monday night. These chips are the successors of the M1 and M2 chips that power Apple’s MacBooks and iPads. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Apple may launch three different M3 chips, each with different performance and power levels. The standard M3 chip will have eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. It will also have a 3-nanometer process, which means it will be more efficient and faster than the M2 chip.

The company is testing different configurations for its other two M3 chips, M3 Pro and M3 Max. One configuration of M3 Pro can have 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores and the other configuration with higher price will come with 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores. Lastly, the M3 Max could come with 16 CPU cores and either 32 or 40 GPU cores.

Gurman says that the MacBook Pro line will get an update with these chips. But he had said on October 27 that the 13-inch MacBook Pro won’t be refreshed at the event. So this update may be only for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. He also expects that the 24-inch iMac will get a long-awaited update on the desktop side.

Meanwhile, the online event will start at 5 pm PT on October 30, which corresponds to 5.30 am IST on October 31. The invite shows a Finder-style face, which is a feature of macOS. This suggests that the new Mac products are likely to be unveiled, but the company has not confirmed anything yet. “You’re invited to watch a special Apple Event online. Tune in at apple.com,” the invite says.

Apple unveiled its latest products at the “Wonderlust” event in September, including the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, and the AirPods Pro with USB-C charging. The company also introduced a new and affordable Apple Pencil that works with iPad devices, offering precise, responsive and tilt-sensitive drawing. The new Apple Pencil will cost Rs 7,900 (Rs 6,900 for education) and will be available from early November.