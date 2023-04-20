comscore
Apple Saket store now open for everyone: 5 things you need to know

Apple now has two official stores in India, the biggest one located in Mumbai at Bandra Kurla Complex and the second store in Delhi's Saket area.

Highlights

  • Apple has inaugurated its second official store in the country.
  • Apple Saket store is located in Delhi and it has an area of 8,417 sqft.
  • Apple Saket store has more than 70 highy skilled retail team members.
Apple Saket store

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook on Thursday opened the second official Apple store in India. The second store is located at Delhi’s Select CityWalk mall in Saket, hence it’s called the Apple Saket store. Also Read - Man appears with 'Tim Apple' on his T-shirt as Tim Cook unveils Apple Saket store

As expected and seen at the Apple BKC store launch, the Saket store was jam-packed with several Apple fans, customers, and media. Also Read - Tim Cook inaugurates Apple Saket store in Delhi

Here are five things you need to know about the Apple Saket store. Also Read - MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Tim Cook discuss boosting manufacturing and exports

Apple Saket store is half the size of Apple BKC store

While the Saket store is big, it isn’t the biggest store in India. The newly launched and first Apple store in India, Apple BKC, spans 20,000 sqft. The Saket store, on the other hand, has an area of 8,417.83 sqft, as per a report by CRE Matrix.  That’s mainly because it’s inside a mall.

Highly skilled retail team

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail employees who come from 18 states. They collectively can speak more than 15 languages.

Apple reportedly pays 40 lakh rent per month

Apple is reported to pay Rs 40 lakh rent per month to keep the Saket store running. This is the similar to 43 lakh per month rent that Apple has to pay for the BKC store, despite its gigantic size.

The Saket store is on a lease agreement with Select Infra for 10 years. Apple does have a choice of renewing the lease for another 5 years given that it serves a notice six months before, as per MoneyControl.

Technical support, Genius Bar appointments

The retail team in the store will not just sell products but also guide and offer technical support. Apple will also take Genius Bar appointments at the store, which means anyone with an appointment can head to the Apple Saket store to get help with software and hardware and even for repairs.

Apple Saket store full address and store timings

The Apple Saket store’s exact address is as follows – F-11, Select CITYWALK District Centre, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi, 110017. It will be open 7 days a week from 10 AM to 11 PM.

  • Published Date: April 20, 2023 1:13 PM IST
