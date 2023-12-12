Apple has finished testing its latest iPhone operating system and is now rolling out iOS 17.2 to all eligible devices. The company is also rolling out iPadOS 17.2 and macOS 14.2 Sonoma with many similar features. Moreover, Apple Watch users can download watchOS 10.2 as well. The main new feature in this update is a core app called Journal. The app aims to help “iPhone users reflect and practice gratitude through journaling.” This app can give users ideas for journal entries based on what they do in other apps. For instance, your iPhone might ask you to write about a trip using photos from your camera roll, or a podcast episode you enjoyed.

Third-party developers can use a Suggestions API to encourage users to write journal entries related to their apps. Users can also choose which apps can make Journal suggestions.

What else?

There are more new features in iOS 17.2 besides the Journal app. You can use the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max as a fast translation tool for spoken words. It will allow users to even talk to someone who speaks a different language.

In addition to this, Apple is also adding support for Qi2 charging on all iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. This is already available on iPhone 15. Qi2-certified chargers can charge iPhones as fast as MagSafe. As more Qi2 chargers become available, it will be easier for both iPhone and Android users to charge their phones quickly.

Furthermore, iPhone 15 Pro users can now record spatial video with iOS 17.2. This spatial video can be seen in 3D in Apple Vision Pro’s Photos app. With iOS 17.2, users can now access and record Health data with their voice using Siri. The Apple Music, Messages and Weather apps have some new features too, and AutoFill for PDFs and other forms is better now

Apple watchOS 10.2

Apple is also releasing watchOS 10.2. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can now use Siri to get and save Health app data. These requests work in English (US) and Mandarin Chinese for now, and more languages will be supported soon.

There are some other new features for the Apple Watch too. Users can now automatically see what’s Now Playing from a nearby 2nd-gen HomePod or HomePod mini. This feature is available on Apple Watch Series 6 and later and Apple Watch Ultra. Users can also turn on a setting that lets them swipe to switch watch faces. In addition to this, they can also pick whether to make the music or the trainer’s voice louder in most Fitness+ workouts.