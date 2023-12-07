iOS 17.2 update to unlock Qi2 wireless charging on iPhone 13 and 14

Apple recently launched its iPhone 15 with the inclusion of Qi2 compatibility and it appears that the tech giant has more surprises in store. As observed by 9to5Mac and several users, the release notes for iOS 17.2 RC (release candidate) reveal that this update introduces “Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models.” This implies that these iPhone models are likely to support up to 15W of wireless charging with Qi2-certified chargers, although the release notes did not confirm the power specifications. The specifics will become clear when iOS 17.2 is released to the public, which is expected to happen in a few days.

Earlier, a 15W input on these iPhone models was only achievable through MagSafe-certified chargers, while the more affordable MagSafe-compatible ones were restricted to 7.5W. With Qi2 offering comparable performance, consumers will have access to more cost-effective options for 15W wireless chargers, as manufacturers will no longer need to pay the Apple premium for MagSafe certification.

What is Qi2?

Qi2 was initially unveiled at CES 2023, with its standout feature being its MagSafe-like wireless fast charging standard, which is also compatible with Android devices. This employs a “Magnetic Power Profile” to ensure compatibility between phones and chargers. Although the output is currently limited to 15W, future versions are expected to “significantly” increase charging levels beyond 15W, as per the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

The Qi2 standard encompasses two distinct profiles: the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) and the Extended Power Profile (EPP). The MPP is derived from Apple’s MagSafe technology, which facilitates magnetic attachment and wireless charging of devices and accessories. This technology, now shared with the consortium by Apple, will be identified by the Qi2 logo. On the other hand, the EPP is an advancement of the existing wireless charging technology. It operates without magnets but is still compatible with the Qi2 standard. Products featuring the new Qi2 EPP will retain the original Qi logo, as stated in the WPC’s recent press release.

Apple may still keep some exclusive features or technologies for its products, but Qi2 will create a wider and cheaper range of devices and accessories that support wireless charging.