Apple reveals WWDC 2023 schedule ahead of special event at Apple Park: What to expect

Here's what the first day at WWDC 2023 will look like for developers at the venue.

  • Apple shares the schedule of the first day at WWDC 2023.
  • The schedule also involves a tour inside the Apple headquarters.
  • Apple is expected to announce the iOS 17 alongside a couple of hardware announcements.
Apple gave us a date for its WWDC 2023 event sometime back. The much-awaited event will start on June 5 and will end on June 9. Ahead of the special event, Apple has shared the schedule for the first day revealing what’s in store for developers at the venue. Also Read - Tata Group starts manufacturing iPhones near Bengaluru as Wistron gears for an exit: Report

In addition to this, we’ll also take a look at what to expect from the keynote at the event. Let’s delve deeper. Also Read - Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana, likely to manufacture Apple AirPods

Apple WWDC 2023 schedule

Apple will be hosting a full-day experience for developers who will be attending the in-person event at Apple headquarters in California. Also Read - iPhone 14 for under Rs 45,000 with all offers on Amazon: Deal

Starting with the most important part, the keynote. Apple will begin the Keynote on June 5 at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). At the event, developers will be able to experience the launch of iOS 17, the next iPad and MacOS, and more.

Apart from software, Apple will also announce a couple of hardware products, which we’ll touch upon in the latter part of this article.

Once the Keynote ends, developers will be taken to Caffe Macs (Apple Park) at 12 PM PDT (12:30 AM IST) for lunch.

Next up, Developers will be able to attend Platforms State of Union, another keynote where Apple will shed more light on the day’s announcements.

At 3 PM, developers will meet the team at Apple Park. Around the same time, Apple will also give a tour of the Apple Park called ‘Inside the Ring’ to developers who have registered on the company’s website.

Announcements to expect at the WWDC 2023

Just like every year, Apple will do some key software announcements alongside some hardware releases. The much-awaited iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 will be introduced at the event.

Apple is also expected to announce its long-rumored mixed reality headset a.k.a AR/VR headset. The headset is expected to come with 4K micro-OLED screens for two eyes, Apple’s silicon chip, and Iris scanning for various purposes. It will also have several cameras and sensors for gesture-based navigation support.

We may also see a dedicated XrOS released for the device. Apple is said to make the mixed reality available for purchase later this year.

Other than this, Apple is also rumored to take wraps off a 15-inch MacBook Air. Since we are only less than a month away from the event, we won’t have to wait for too long to learn more about the new Apple products and services.

  • Published Date: May 17, 2023 12:37 PM IST
