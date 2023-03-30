Apple s WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Here s what we know

Apple has officially announced the dates for its annual developers’ conference, WWDC (Worldwide Developers’ Conference) 2023. The five-day event will kick-start on June 5, 2023, and go on until June 9, 2023. Also Read - Apple now sanctions loans to iPhone users under new Apple Pay Later service

The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California and it will begin with a keynote address by Apple CEO Tim Cook, which will be followed by the State of the Union presentations. Apple will also be streaming the event online for developers who are unable to attend the in-person event this year.

"WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can't wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations said on the occasion.

Apple says that along with announcements shared from the keynote and State of the Union presentations, this year’s online program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to attend a special day at Apple Park on June 5 to watch the keynote and State of the Union, alongside the global online community.

“With the help of Swift Playgrounds — a revolutionary app for iPad and Mac that makes learning the Swift programming language interactive and fun — students from around the world are invited to create an app playground on a topic of their choice. Submissions for this year’s challenge are now open, and students can submit their work through April 19,” Apple said in a blog post today.

What to expect from WWDC 2023?

As is customary, at the upcoming event, Apple will share updates to its family of operating systems, which includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. This means that you will hear about the biggest and most important features coming to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

In addition to that, Apple could also announce its much-awaited virtual-reality (VR) headset at the event. Though the actual launch could take place much later. If the reports are true, this wouldn’t be the first time that Apple will be introducing a new product at its annual developers’ conference. The company had first showcased its original HomePod at WWDC 2017. It went on sale in February 2018. Apple could pull off something similar in case of its rumoured VR headset. However, we will have to wait for the event to start to know more about it.