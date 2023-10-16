Apple may launch refreshed iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini versions this week

Apple may be planning to launch a refreshed lineup of some of its iPad models later this week. In a surprise announcement expected through a silent push of a press release, Apple will reportedly introduce new iterations of the standard iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini sometime this week. These will not be major upgrades over the existing models. However, reports are rife that the upcoming iPad versions will come with specification bumps, including new processors to offer better performance and efficient battery life. In other words, there will be a few changes to the specifications of each iPad model, but no changes to the design or features are likely.

A report by Supercharged, later corroborated by 9to5Mac, suggests that Apple has new versions of at least three iPad models in the offing. While the iPad Air may get the M2 chip, the iPad mini is likely to see an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chip. While there is no information on what changes will come to the base iPad model, the A16 Bionic chip is likely coming to it, as well. The leak sounds legit because Apple refreshed the iPad Air and iPad last year, while the iPad mini saw an upgrade about two years back. These changes, however, will not be big.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the planned upgrades for the iPad models are “of any significance.” However, he did mention that Apple was working on versions of the iPad with new chips. Besides the change of processor, some of the upcoming iPad models may address fixes for widespread issues. 9to5Mac reported that the iPad mini’s display controller may get an update to fix the jelly scroll issue.

If you have been waiting for major upgrades on the iPad lineup, you might have to wait. Last week, a report said that Apple is not planning to introduce iPad Pro models with OLED displays before 2026. The iPad Air may also get an OLED screen refresh, but it is not clear when that will happen.