Apple has announced a festive sale in India ahead of Diwali in the country. The festive sale offers discounts on all Apple products including iPhones, iPads, Mac devices, and gadgets like Apple Watch, AirPods, and others. These discounts are in the form of bank instant discounts and exchanges. Additionally, Apple is also offering free engraving on select products and easy pickup and free delivery.
Apple is offering up to Rs 6,000 instant bank discount on iPhones. This bank offer is valid for HDFC bank Credit Cards. Following are bank offers on all iPhones available on the Apple official website at the store.
— iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max – Rs 6,000
— iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus – Rs 5,000
— iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus – Rs 4,000
— iPhone 13 – Rs 3,000
— iPhone SE – Rs 2,000
Additionally, there’s a trade-in benefit of up to Rs 67,800.
Apple iPads are getting instant bank discounts of up to Rs 5,000 from HDFC Credit Cards. Following are the offers.
— iPad Pro (11-inch, 12.9-inch) – Rs 5,000
— iPad Air – Rs 5,000
— iPad 10th Gen – Rs 4,000
— iPad 9th Gen – Rs 3,000
— iPad mini – Rs 3,000
There’s up to Rs 10,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Check the offers below.
— MacBook Air M2 (13-inch, 15-inch) – Rs 10,000
— MacBook Pro (13-inch, 14-inch, 16-inch) – Rs 10,000
— Mac Studio – Rs 10,000
— MacBook Air M1 – Rs 8,000
— iMac 24-inch – Rs 5,000
— Mac mini – Rs 5,000
There’s up to Rs 5,000 instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Following are the offers.
— Apple Watch Ultra 2 – Rs 5,000
— Apple Series 9 Rs 4,000
— Apple Watch SE – Rs 2,000
There’s up to Rs 2,000 instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. See the offers below.
— Apple AirPods Pro – Rs 2,000
— Apple HomePod – Rs 2,000
Buyers will also get free engraving and 6 months of Apple Music for free when purchasing the AirPods from the Apple Store.
Other products like AppleTV 4K, AirTag, and cases have received no discounts. Products on the Apple India website are also available on No Cost EMI options.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
